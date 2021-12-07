The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chicago District, Rep. Robin Kelly (IL-2), and Village of Park Forest Mayor Jonathan Vanderbilt and officials mark the beginning of a watermain replacement project in Park Forest, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 15:35
|Photo ID:
|6729514
|VIRIN:
|210712-A-FU434-010
|Resolution:
|800x686
|Size:
|533.32 KB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps, officials mark start of Cook County Park Forest watermain replacement project, by Vanessa Villarreal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT