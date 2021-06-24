Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA SAPR advocacy team seeks volunteer victim advocates

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Alejandra Zier 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Joint Base San Antonio Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Advocacy Center is looking for compassionate active duty military personnel and Department of Defense civilian employees to serve as volunteer victim advocates. VVAs provide crisis intervention, referrals and ongoing non-clinical support to victims of sexual assault.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBSA SAPR advocacy team seeks volunteer victim advocates, by Alejandra Zier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

