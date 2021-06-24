The Joint Base San Antonio Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Advocacy Center is looking for compassionate active duty military personnel and Department of Defense civilian employees to serve as volunteer victim advocates. VVAs provide crisis intervention, referrals and ongoing non-clinical support to victims of sexual assault.
This work, JBSA SAPR advocacy team seeks volunteer victim advocates, by Alejandra Zier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
