The emerald shiner is a small prey fish and a critical component of the Niagara River and Lake Erie food web. Hardened shorelines along the Niagara River create high water velocities that strictly limit the ability of emerald shiner to migrate into Lake Erie, posing a threat to populations of these prey fish and the larger fish and wildlife populations that depend on them.

