    Emerald Shiner

    Emerald Shiner

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2015

    Photo by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The emerald shiner is a small prey fish and a critical component of the Niagara River and Lake Erie food web. Hardened shorelines along the Niagara River create high water velocities that strictly limit the ability of emerald shiner to migrate into Lake Erie, posing a threat to populations of these prey fish and the larger fish and wildlife populations that depend on them.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Shiner, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

