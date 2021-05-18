U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Block, a motor transport operator with the 1463rd Transportation Company, participates in unpacking the vehicles after his unit returns to Fort Custer, Michigan, May 18, 2021. The unit was finishing with the main portion of their annual training (AT) during Operation Patriot Press.

Following AT, Block gets to go back to his wife and four children in Schoolcraft, and his job as a senior processing technician with Pfizer where he has been involved in the making of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he’s going back to bit more stressful environment, not because of the people, but because of the importance of what the vaccine means.

“I’m lucky I’m the one that gets to do this stuff. I’m proud of what we’re doing. It’s a big thing and I feel honored to be able to make the product and to also be a Soldier at the same time.”

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:45 Photo ID: 6728929 VIRIN: 210518-Z-FY465-1100 Resolution: 3200x4089 Size: 4.43 MB Location: KALAMAZOO, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Serving, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.