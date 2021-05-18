Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Corey Block, a motor transport operator with the 1463rd Transportation Company, participates in unpacking the vehicles after his unit returns to Fort Custer, Michigan, May 18, 2021. The unit was finishing with the main portion of their annual training (AT) during Operation Patriot Press.
    Following AT, Block gets to go back to his wife and four children in Schoolcraft, and his job as a senior processing technician with Pfizer where he has been involved in the making of the COVID-19 vaccine. He says he’s going back to bit more stressful environment, not because of the people, but because of the importance of what the vaccine means.
    “I’m lucky I’m the one that gets to do this stuff. I’m proud of what we’re doing. It’s a big thing and I feel honored to be able to make the product and to also be a Soldier at the same time.”
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    TAGS

    motor transport operator
    Michigan National Guard
    Fort Custer
    1463rd Transportation Company
    Pfizer
    Operation Patriot Press

