Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guardsman’s road to joining

    Michigan National Guardsman’s road to joining

    OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    Army 2nd Lt. Anvar Akhmedov (right), a platoon leader with the Michigan National Guard’s 1463rd Transportation Company, briefs a Soldier after the company’s convoy returned to Fort Custer, Augusta, Michigan, from driving across the Midwest transporting ammunition as part of Operation Patriot Press, May 18, 2021.
    Akhmedov, a Meskhetian Turk who was allowed to seek refuge in the U.S. when he was young, is now the president of a small trucking company and is married to another Meskhetian Turk who is in her third year of dental school. Throughout his time in high school, he wanted to join the military, but the time was not right. Three years ago that changed.
    On joining the Michigan National Guard, he said, “I felt a sense of duty to pay back to and defend this nation and to do my part, because none of what I have would have been possible if the U.S. hadn’t accepted us.” (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6728911
    VIRIN: 210518-Z-FY465-1108
    Resolution: 4926x3648
    Size: 7.54 MB
    Location: OKEMOS, MI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guardsman’s road to joining, by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    refugee
    Russia
    Michigan National Guard
    1463rd Transportation Company
    Operation Patriot Press
    Meskhetian Turk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT