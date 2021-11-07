USNS Tippecanoe (199) resupplies the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16) while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 11. Tulsa, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. As part of the U.S. Navy's Combat Logistics Force, Tippecanoe, a fleet replenishment oiler provides underway replenishment of fuel, fleet cargo and supplies to U.S. and international partners' ships. Military Sealift Command Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific region, are manned, trained and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. Task force commanders employ these ships to ensure mission accomplishment. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 is the U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships that keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled and fed. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50-70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. Military Sealift Command is the leading provider of ocean transportation for the Navy and the rest of the Department of Defense - operating approximately 125 ships daily around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Martin Hanninen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 05:55 Photo ID: 6728604 VIRIN: 210711-N-N1109-002 Resolution: 2090x1315 Size: 461.76 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNS Tippecanoe Resupplies USS Tulsa, by Leslie Hull-Ryde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.