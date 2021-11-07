U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant John Stegan assigned to the 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, unboxes medical supplies on July 11 2021, Cheyenne Wyo. MSgt Stegan Has been selected as First Sergeant of the Year for 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Sean Papile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 18:10 Photo ID: 6728301 VIRIN: 210711-Z-JA001-0021 Resolution: 5000x3445 Size: 7.52 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1sgt John Stegan [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Sean Papile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.