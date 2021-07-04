Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army wrestlers have bigger goals after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

    Army wrestlers have bigger goals after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

    FORT CARSON, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Photo by Joe Lacdan  

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, left, and Spc. Alejandro Sancho will represent the United States and the Army's World Class Athlete Program at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Courtesy photos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 22:35
    Photo ID: 6727316
    VIRIN: 200924-A-CO967-100
    Resolution: 1403x800
    Size: 315.9 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army wrestlers have bigger goals after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics, by Joe Lacdan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Carson

    World Class Athlete Program

    TAGS

    Tokyo
    Summer Olympics
    WCAP
    Army Wrestling
    Ildar Hafizov
    Alejandro Sancho

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT