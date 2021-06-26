U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, Installs Island Memorial Chapel Placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

Personnel from the historic Island Memorial Chapel and U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, pose for a mask-free photo in front of a new chapel placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll June 26, 2021. NMCB-4 construction experts played a key role in completing the installation after the project was delayed by the pandemic. USAG-KA has no known active cases of covid-19. Strict enforcement of quarantine protocols permits residents and employees to work largely mask-free.

