Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, Installs Island Memorial Chapel Placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, Installs Island Memorial Chapel Placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    06.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    Personnel from the historic Island Memorial Chapel and U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, pose for a mask-free photo in front of a new chapel placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll June 26, 2021. NMCB-4 construction experts played a key role in completing the installation after the project was delayed by the pandemic. USAG-KA has no known active cases of covid-19. Strict enforcement of quarantine protocols permits residents and employees to work largely mask-free.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 22:32
    Photo ID: 6727312
    VIRIN: 210626-A-RI322-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, Installs Island Memorial Chapel Placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4, Detail Marshall Islands, Installs Island Memorial Chapel Placard on U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kwajalein
    USAG-KA
    U.S. Army Kwajalein Atoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT