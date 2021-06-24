Amy Burke, workforce management specialist, receives a 50-year Army Length of Service Award from Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, during a ceremony on June 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Burke worked in various jobs over her career but describes her current role in classification as her first love.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6727075 VIRIN: 210625-A-QR280-1001 Resolution: 2870x1916 Size: 1.59 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amy Burke celebrates 50 years of federal service, by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.