    Amy Burke celebrates 50 years of federal service

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Amy Burke, workforce management specialist, receives a 50-year Army Length of Service Award from Col. Damon Delarosa, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District, during a ceremony on June 24 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Burke worked in various jobs over her career but describes her current role in classification as her first love.

