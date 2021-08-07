The Honorable Jaime A. Pinkham, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, and Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works visits the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:41
|Photo ID:
|6726384
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-PV352-1013
|Resolution:
|5902x3935
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Honorable Jaime A. Pinkham visits the Omaha District, by Kimberly Lopes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT