The Office of Naval Research Global, Celebrates New Leadership.

    PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.08.2021

    Pictured: Captain Borghardt, RAdm Selby, RAdm Burns, Captain Farr.

    The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global, Celebrates New Leadership.

    LONDON, U.K.—The Office of Naval Research (ONR) Global welcomed new leadership during a change of command ceremony at the Admiralty House Garden in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, while also commemorating its 80th anniversary. Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Lorin C. Selby officiated the ceremony, which was attended by U.S. and Royal Navy representatives.

    Capt. Matthew Farr was sworn in as ONR Global commanding officer, taking over for Capt. James P. Borghardt. Farr flew P-3s, served in naval aviation program management and most recently served as the executive officer of ONR Global. He is a 1996 graduate of the U. S. Naval Academy, holds a Master of Systems Analysis from the U. S. Naval Postgraduate School and is a graduate of the NAVAIR Leadership Development Program.

    ONR Global Welcomes New Leadership, Celebrates 80th Anniversary during Change of Command

