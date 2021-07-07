Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Fighter Wing Supports Icelandic NATO Air Policing

    RAF LAKENHEATH, ABE, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Saunders 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Snyder, left, assigned to the 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conducts a pre-flight check on a F-15C Eagle prior to takeoff in support of NATO Air Police operations on July 7, 2021. This deployment will consist of 48th Fighter Wing aircraft and personnel to Keflavik, Iceland to conduct Icelandic Air Surveillance, intercept potential threats, and participate in partnered training exercises to maintain skills and proficiencies.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 04:08
    VIRIN: 210707-F-AF202-0095
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48th Fighter Wing Supports Icelandic NATO Air Policing, by SrA Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Air Force
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

