48th Fighter Wing Supports Icelandic NATO Air Policing

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Caleb Snyder, left, assigned to the 493rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, conducts a pre-flight check on a F-15C Eagle prior to takeoff in support of NATO Air Police operations on July 7, 2021. This deployment will consist of 48th Fighter Wing aircraft and personnel to Keflavik, Iceland to conduct Icelandic Air Surveillance, intercept potential threats, and participate in partnered training exercises to maintain skills and proficiencies.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby I. Saunders)

