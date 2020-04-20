Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard’s first Dual Status Commander leads Jackson County vaccination clinic

    CENTRAL POINT, OR, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. General Mark Crosby, Joint Task Force Oregon Duals Status Commander, takes a moment to check in with the Civil Air Patrol volunteers, during the Jackson County Vaccination Equity Project April 21, 2021 at Central Point, Oregon. Crosby, the current Assistant Adjutant General for Air for the Oregon National Guard, was tasked as the first Oregon National Guard Dual Status Commander leading approximately 120 personnel from all branches of the Armed Forces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Oregon
    DSC
    vaccination
    COVID-19

