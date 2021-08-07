Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Summer Fury Graphic

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alondra OrtizMontejano 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to further establish the Marine Corps as the World’s force-in-readiness by exercising the ability to conduct expeditious operations in conjunction with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz-Montejano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 17:07
    Photo ID: 6725231
    VIRIN: 210708-M-WS647-0000
    Resolution: 3300x2400
    Size: 657.8 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRMAR, CA, US
    Hometown: MIRAMAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Fury Graphic, by LCpl Alondra OrtizMontejano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

