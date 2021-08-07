Summer Fury Graphic

Summer Fury is an exercise conducted by 3rd MAW in order to further establish the Marine Corps as the World’s force-in-readiness by exercising the ability to conduct expeditious operations in conjunction with Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Ortiz-Montejano)

