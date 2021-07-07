Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commandant’s award nominees

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School nominees for the Commandant’s Award take a group photo with Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, the commandant, July 7, 2021, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Lankford Center announces the selected Airman at the graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday morning. Watch it live, online at Facebook ANGTECTV. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

