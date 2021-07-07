U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School nominees for the Commandant’s Award take a group photo with Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, the commandant, July 7, 2021, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Lankford Center announces the selected Airman at the graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday morning. Watch it live, online at Facebook ANGTECTV. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6724729
|VIRIN:
|210707-Z-SM234-001
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commandant’s award nominees, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT