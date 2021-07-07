U.S. Air Force Airman Leadership School nominees for the Commandant’s Award take a group photo with Chief Master Sgt. Steven Durrance, the commandant, July 7, 2021, at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Lankford Center announces the selected Airman at the graduation ceremony scheduled for Friday morning. Watch it live, online at Facebook ANGTECTV. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:15 Photo ID: 6724729 VIRIN: 210707-Z-SM234-001 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 6.01 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commandant’s award nominees, by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.