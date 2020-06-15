Navy Cmdr. Jerrol Wallace (left) and Dr. Matthew D'Angelo (right) prepare for a teaching exercise in the anesthesia simulation lab at the Uniformed Services University's Val G. Hemming Simulation Center. Wallace and D'Angelo were among 50 nurse anesthetists selected by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists as its inaugural class of Fellows. (Photo by MC3 Brooks Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6724692 VIRIN: 200615-D-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 3300x2432 Size: 4.06 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Taking Pains to Make a Difference: Uniformed Services University Faculty Among First Nurse Anesthetist Fellowship Inductees, by PO3 Brooks Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.