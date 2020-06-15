Navy Cmdr. Jerrol Wallace (left) and Dr. Matthew D'Angelo (right) prepare for a teaching exercise in the anesthesia simulation lab at the Uniformed Services University's Val G. Hemming Simulation Center. Wallace and D'Angelo were among 50 nurse anesthetists selected by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists as its inaugural class of Fellows. (Photo by MC3 Brooks Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 11:13
|Photo ID:
|6724692
|VIRIN:
|200615-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3300x2432
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Taking Pains to Make a Difference: Uniformed Services University Faculty Among First Nurse Anesthetist Fellowship Inductees, by PO3 Brooks Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Taking Pains to Make a Difference: USU Faculty Among First Nurse Anesthetist Fellowship Inductees
LEAVE A COMMENT