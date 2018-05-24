The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed the Proposed Plan for the Former Guterl Specialty Steel Corporation Site and the Feasibility Study Report, Former Guterl Specialty Steel Corporation.



These documents and a fact sheet are available at: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Guterl-Steel-Site/ in the Administrative Record File section [Section 04, Feasibility Study, Subsections 04.09 (Feasibility Study) and 04.10 (Proposed Plan)] and the Fact Sheet section respectively.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2018 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:06 Photo ID: 6724691 VIRIN: 180524-A-PG036-001 Resolution: 795x544 Size: 31.42 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE Releases Feasibility Study and Proposed Plan for Former Guterl Specialty Steel Site, Virtual Public Meeting to be Conducted, by Jess Levenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.