    USACE Releases Feasibility Study and Proposed Plan for Former Guterl Specialty Steel Site, Virtual Public Meeting to be Conducted

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2018

    Photo by Jess Levenson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed the Proposed Plan for the Former Guterl Specialty Steel Corporation Site and the Feasibility Study Report, Former Guterl Specialty Steel Corporation.

    These documents and a fact sheet are available at: https://www.lrb.usace.army.mil/Missions/HTRW/FUSRAP/Guterl-Steel-Site/ in the Administrative Record File section [Section 04, Feasibility Study, Subsections 04.09 (Feasibility Study) and 04.10 (Proposed Plan)] and the Fact Sheet section respectively.

