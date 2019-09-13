Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (USU) alumnus Army Col. (Dr.) Andrew Morgan left the planet on July 20, 2019, which was also the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing. (photo by NASA)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 11:00
|Photo ID:
|6724676
|VIRIN:
|190913-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medicine Among the Stars: Astronaut Talks About His Experiences, Medical Treatments in Space, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medicine Among the Stars: Astronaut Talks About His Experiences, Medical Treatments in Space
LEAVE A COMMENT