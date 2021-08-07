Exercise SEA BREEZE 21: Team Leader from the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG)

210708-F-D0094-288 ODESA, Ukraine (July 8, 2021) Lieutenant(Navy) Michael Vuongphan, a Team Leader from the Naval Tactical Operations Group, is one of the 24 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel participating in Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odessa, Ukraine from June 28 to July 10, 2021. Co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy with the support of NATO’s Partnership for Peace program, Exercise SEA BREEZE is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The deployment of CAF personnel to support Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

