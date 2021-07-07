Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern Fighter of the Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: Karlee Gonzales, 31st CPTS unit training manager (UTM) and unit deployment manager (UDM)!
    Gonzales, a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, arrived in Italy December 2016. Karlee processed 380 vouchers totaling $14 million that ensured Airmen received their entitlements within three days. Additionally, she was recently selected as the CPTS/WSA UTM and UDM, where she coordinated pre-deployment training, ensured ISO prep, and APACS updates to ensure our Airmen are trained, equipped, and deployment ready. Karlee is a vital member of team WSA.
    Karlee’s personal motto is “Be comfortable being uncomfortable,” and her hero is her mother who she says is a hard working woman that took care of her family. One hardship that Karlee has faced and overcome is maintaining a full time job, being a full time student, and a loving mother while her husband was deployed, where she says she learned that everything seems impossible until it’s complete.

    We appreciate everything you’re doing for our Wyvern team, Karlee. Keep up the excellent work!

