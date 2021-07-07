Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: Karlee Gonzales, 31st CPTS unit training manager (UTM) and unit deployment manager (UDM)!

Gonzales, a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, arrived in Italy December 2016. Karlee processed 380 vouchers totaling $14 million that ensured Airmen received their entitlements within three days. Additionally, she was recently selected as the CPTS/WSA UTM and UDM, where she coordinated pre-deployment training, ensured ISO prep, and APACS updates to ensure our Airmen are trained, equipped, and deployment ready. Karlee is a vital member of team WSA.

Karlee’s personal motto is “Be comfortable being uncomfortable,” and her hero is her mother who she says is a hard working woman that took care of her family. One hardship that Karlee has faced and overcome is maintaining a full time job, being a full time student, and a loving mother while her husband was deployed, where she says she learned that everything seems impossible until it’s complete.



We appreciate everything you’re doing for our Wyvern team, Karlee. Keep up the excellent work!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 08:13 Photo ID: 6724412 VIRIN: 210707-F-EZ112-0221 Resolution: 6262x4179 Size: 2.91 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyvern Fighter of the Week, by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.