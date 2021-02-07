U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. David Gladish, commander of the 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, gives opening comments during an all-virtual graduation ceremony for students of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff Officers Course Common Core led out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 2, 2021. Thirty-one field grade officers representing four countries came together virtually to celebrate their year-long training.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 06:17 Photo ID: 6724356 VIRIN: 210702-A-DG163-333 Resolution: 2452x3621 Size: 1.39 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th ILE DET graduates groundbreaking class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.