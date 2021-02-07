U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. David Gladish, commander of the 7th Intermediate Level Education Detachment, 7th Mission Support Command, gives opening comments during an all-virtual graduation ceremony for students of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff Officers Course Common Core led out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 2, 2021. Thirty-one field grade officers representing four countries came together virtually to celebrate their year-long training.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 06:17
|Photo ID:
|6724356
|VIRIN:
|210702-A-DG163-333
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
This work, 7th ILE DET graduates groundbreaking class, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
7th ILE DET graduates groundbreaking class
