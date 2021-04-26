U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel addresses repatriated Marshallese citizens at the Kwaj Lodge in April 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 00:57
|Photo ID:
|6724084
|VIRIN:
|210426-A-RI322-002
|Resolution:
|2551x4200
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel Fulfills Tour de Force, by Jessica Dambruch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll Commander Col. Jeremy Bartel Fulfills Tour de Force
LEAVE A COMMENT