WASHINGTON (July 7, 2021) United States Navy Band member Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, is pinned with first class petty officer insignia by Master Chief Musician David Kolo, left, and Musician 1st Class Peter Pirotte. Navy musicians assigned to the U.S. Navy Band in Washington are promoted to first class petty officer upon reporting onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 21:46
|Photo ID:
|6724035
|VIRIN:
|210707-N-WV624-1005
|Resolution:
|5391x3599
|Size:
|1021.74 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|BEND, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor pinned with new rank, by PO1 Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT