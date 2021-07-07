Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor pinned with new rank

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    WASHINGTON (July 7, 2021) United States Navy Band member Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, is pinned with first class petty officer insignia by Master Chief Musician David Kolo, left, and Musician 1st Class Peter Pirotte. Navy musicians assigned to the U.S. Navy Band in Washington are promoted to first class petty officer upon reporting onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

    TAGS

    Pinning Ceremony
    Navy Band
    Steiger

