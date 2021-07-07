Sailor pinned with new rank

WASHINGTON (July 7, 2021) United States Navy Band member Musician 1st Class Michael Steiger, from Bend, Oregon, is pinned with first class petty officer insignia by Master Chief Musician David Kolo, left, and Musician 1st Class Peter Pirotte. Navy musicians assigned to the U.S. Navy Band in Washington are promoted to first class petty officer upon reporting onboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Hometown: BEND, OR, US