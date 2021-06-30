The force data office, under the designation N01D at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, which goes live July 12, will be responsible for the execution of Navy Reserve data strategy and policies, and ensuring alignment with the greater Department of the Navy’s (DoN) data strategy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:25 Photo ID: 6723761 VIRIN: 210630-N-IC246-0001 Resolution: 2700x1500 Size: 1.75 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210630-N-IC246-0001, by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.