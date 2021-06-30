Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210630-N-IC246-0001

    UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    The force data office, under the designation N01D at Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, which goes live July 12, will be responsible for the execution of Navy Reserve data strategy and policies, and ensuring alignment with the greater Department of the Navy’s (DoN) data strategy. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond Maddocks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210630-N-IC246-0001, by PO2 Raymond Maddocks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

