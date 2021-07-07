CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

Senior Airman Sawyer Lynn, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Honor Guard member, attends a wreath laying event to honor French and American forces who fought at the Battle of Yorktown at the Yorktown Victory Monument, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US