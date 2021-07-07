Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Sawyer Lynn, Joint Base Langley-Eustis Honor Guard member, attends a wreath laying event to honor French and American forces who fought at the Battle of Yorktown at the Yorktown Victory Monument, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. River Bruce)

    Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    honor guard
    CSAF
    French Air Force
    black and white
    General Brown

