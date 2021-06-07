Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Elizabeth Saner poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 12:32
    Photo ID: 6723502
    VIRIN: 210706-N-BM202-1010
    Resolution: 8150x5436
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interview
    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

