Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Elizabeth Saner poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6723502
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-BM202-1010
|Resolution:
|8150x5436
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight
