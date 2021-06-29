Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army senior research scientist retires

    Army senior research scientist retires

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Dr. Patrick Baker, DEVCOM ARL director (left) presents Dr. Bruce J. West, senior research scientist in mathematics for the U.S. Armuy with a certificate of appreciation as West retires with more than 22 years of federal service. (U.S. Army)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:59
    Photo ID: 6723396
    VIRIN: 210629-O-DX796-915
    Resolution: 841x1262
    Size: 838.52 KB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army senior research scientist retires, by Lisa Bistreich-Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army senior research scientist retires

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    physics
    math
    ST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT