Army veteran joins weightlifting elite while improving his overall fitness

Carl Johnson, a 69-year-old retired Department of the Army Civilian and Service Member, recently joined an elite group of individuals in the 500-/1,000-Pound Club at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Center. The former U.S. Army Europe G-2 civilian, who retired from government service after 44 years of military and civilian service, credited the professionals at the fitness center for motivating him and showing him the safe way to enhance his overall fitness while working toward joining the 500-Pound Club. (Courtesy photo)

