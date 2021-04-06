Coast Guard Chaplain Stephen Fisher Portrait

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, a chaplain at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, poses for a portrait in front of the training center’s chapel in Cape May, N.J., June 4, 2021. Chaplain Fisher is responsible for conducting the religious services on base, providing confidential counseling opportunities to the recruits, and ensuring that the recruits’ spiritual needs are being met while in training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

Date Taken: 06.04.2021
Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US