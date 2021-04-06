Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Chaplain Stephen Fisher Portrait

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, a chaplain at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, poses for a portrait in front of the training center’s chapel in Cape May, N.J., June 4, 2021. Chaplain Fisher is responsible for conducting the religious services on base, providing confidential counseling opportunities to the recruits, and ensuring that the recruits’ spiritual needs are being met while in training. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    Boot Camp
    Cape May
    Coast Guard
    Chaplain
    Training Center Cape May
    Coast Guard Chaplain

