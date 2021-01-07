President Biden visits Surfside building recovery operations

MIAMI, FL - July 1, 2021 - Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie provides an update on the status of recovery operations at the Surfside building collapse to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor of Florida Jeanette Nuñez, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. FEMA/Aaron Levy

