    President Biden visits Surfside building recovery operations

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Lameen Witter 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    MIAMI, FL - July 1, 2021 - Director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie provides an update on the status of recovery operations at the Surfside building collapse to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey DeSantis, Lieutenant Governor of Florida Jeanette Nuñez, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and first lady Dr. Jill Biden. FEMA/Aaron Levy

    FEMA
    disaster relief
    Surfside

