Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Tech. Sgt. Spencer Barkey from the 333rd Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an instructor supervisor for the information technology fundamentals course, Barkey’s leadership guiding Air Education and Training Command’s second largest training production course with over 4,300 graduates in eight Air Force Specialties supports a worldwide cyber support force. In this, he leads a cadre of 24 to train 80-100 new Airmen starting each week and deliver $138 million in information technology training each year. In addition, Barkey stepped up to flight superintendent responsibilities during HPCON to ensure 36 personnel were supported to engage over 5,000 students this year delivering over 700,000 training hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:40
    Photo ID: 6722159
    VIRIN: 210630-F-BD983-0004
    Resolution: 3668x2497
    Size: 761.29 KB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Recognition
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT