Let's give Tech. Sgt. Spencer Barkey from the 333rd Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As an instructor supervisor for the information technology fundamentals course, Barkey’s leadership guiding Air Education and Training Command’s second largest training production course with over 4,300 graduates in eight Air Force Specialties supports a worldwide cyber support force. In this, he leads a cadre of 24 to train 80-100 new Airmen starting each week and deliver $138 million in information technology training each year. In addition, Barkey stepped up to flight superintendent responsibilities during HPCON to ensure 36 personnel were supported to engage over 5,000 students this year delivering over 700,000 training hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:40 Photo ID: 6722159 VIRIN: 210630-F-BD983-0004 Resolution: 3668x2497 Size: 761.29 KB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.