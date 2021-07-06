U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Griswold, 6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 aircraft commander from MacDill Air Force Base, (left) and 1st Lt. Orchydia Sackey, 6th ARW KC-135 pilot, fly a KC-135 aircraft during an inspiration flight for AIM HIGH Flight academy students June 7, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The AHFA is a three-week summer program designed to meet the chief of staff of the Air Force’s Rated Diversity Initiative to increase interests in rated career fields in underrepresented youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6722077 VIRIN: 210607-F-MX664-1771 Resolution: 5894x3922 Size: 2.96 MB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIM HIGH Flight Academy Students fly in KC-135, by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.