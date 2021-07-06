Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM HIGH Flight Academy Students fly in KC-135

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Justin Griswold, 6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 aircraft commander from MacDill Air Force Base, (left) and 1st Lt. Orchydia Sackey, 6th ARW KC-135 pilot, fly a KC-135 aircraft during an inspiration flight for AIM HIGH Flight academy students June 7, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The AHFA is a three-week summer program designed to meet the chief of staff of the Air Force’s Rated Diversity Initiative to increase interests in rated career fields in underrepresented youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 12:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIM HIGH Flight Academy Students fly in KC-135, by SrA Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    33rd FW
    6 ARW
    next-gen AF
    AHFA

