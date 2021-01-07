USS Idaho visits Idaho

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nick Meyers, the first skipper of the USS Idaho, poses with Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing commander, after exchanging coins during a tour at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2021. Meyers and his crew were touring various military installations in Idaho, the state his nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine is named after. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

