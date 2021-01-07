U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nick Meyers, the first skipper of the USS Idaho, poses with Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing commander, after exchanging coins during a tour at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2021. Meyers and his crew were touring various military installations in Idaho, the state his nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine is named after. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6722074
|VIRIN:
|210701-Z-IM874-1037
|Resolution:
|4718x3370
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Idaho visits Idaho, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT