    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Idaho visits Idaho

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nick Meyers, the first skipper of the USS Idaho, poses with Col. Shannon Smith, the 124th Fighter Wing commander, after exchanging coins during a tour at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, July 1, 2021. Meyers and his crew were touring various military installations in Idaho, the state his nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine is named after. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6722074
    VIRIN: 210701-Z-IM874-1037
    Resolution: 4718x3370
    Size: 13.87 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Idaho visits Idaho, by SMSgt Joshua Allmaras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    USS Idaho
    Cmdr. Nick Meyers

