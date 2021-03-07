Camp Zama celebrates Independence Day with music, family activities

Destiny Hines, 10, decorates a reusable tote bag at the arts-and-crafts station at Camp Zama’s Independence Day celebration, held July 3 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Attendees could also paint their own American flag plaque.

