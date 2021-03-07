Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama celebrates Independence Day with music, family activities

    JAPAN

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Destiny Hines, 10, decorates a reusable tote bag at the arts-and-crafts station at Camp Zama’s Independence Day celebration, held July 3 at the Community Recreation Center on Camp Zama, Japan. Attendees could also paint their own American flag plaque.

