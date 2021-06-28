Carter Hall Departs Jordan

210628-N-NQ285-1107

RED SEA (June 28, 2021) Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, enters the well deck of dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) during LCU operations in the Red Sea, June 28. Carter Hall is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

