There's always a light...in addressing the stigma of mental health. Despite serving in varied land, sea, underwater, and air environments where long deployments, Traumatic Brain Injury, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and a host of other issues can – and do – directly impact soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, there exists a hesitancy to openly consider, communication and confront individual mental health, especially amongst men. Yet mental health expert like Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton’s Lt. Caitlin Sleight are making a difference in individual and collective mental health for service members and their families (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.04.2021 11:30 Photo ID: 6720449 VIRIN: 210704-N-HU933-001 Resolution: 1000x611 Size: 167.43 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Addressing the Stigma of Mental Health at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.