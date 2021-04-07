Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Addressing the Stigma of Mental Health at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    There's always a light...in addressing the stigma of mental health. Despite serving in varied land, sea, underwater, and air environments where long deployments, Traumatic Brain Injury, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and a host of other issues can – and do – directly impact soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, there exists a hesitancy to openly consider, communication and confront individual mental health, especially amongst men. Yet mental health expert like Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton’s Lt. Caitlin Sleight are making a difference in individual and collective mental health for service members and their families (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.04.2021 11:30
    Photo ID: 6720449
    VIRIN: 210704-N-HU933-001
    Resolution: 1000x611
    Size: 167.43 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Addressing the Stigma of Mental Health at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    clinical psychologist
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

