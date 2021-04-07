Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard units prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco 

    U.S. Coast Guard PIAT

    A family member waves goodbye to the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, (WMEC-910) as they got underway for inclement weather ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa in Key West, Florida July 4, 2021. Coast Guard crews protect their vessels, equipment and infrastructure during a tropical storm or hurricane so they are available to support Coast Guard missions of maritime search and rescue and port reconstitution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    This work, Coast Guard units prepare for Tropical Storm Elsa, by PO1 Jetta Disco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida
    Key West
    Fourth of July
    Coast Guard Cutter Thetis
    Tropical Storm Elsa
    Storm21

