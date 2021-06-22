Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard hosts industry innovation challenge think tank

    Michigan National Guard hosts industry innovation challenge think tank

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, speaks to industry leaders during an Industry Innovation Challenge think tank, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Center, Michigan, June 22, 2021. The Michigan National Guard held a two-day industry military think tank, collaborating new ideas to search for solutions to current challenges. The goal was to increase capabilities within the National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) and use collaborative information to solve real-world problems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 12:36
    Photo ID: 6713746
    VIRIN: 210623-Z-LI010-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard hosts industry innovation challenge think tank, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard hosts industry innovation challenge think tank

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Camp Grayling
    Michigan National Guard
    innovation
    NADWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT