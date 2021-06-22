Michigan National Guard hosts industry innovation challenge think tank

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, speaks to industry leaders during an Industry Innovation Challenge think tank, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Center, Michigan, June 22, 2021. The Michigan National Guard held a two-day industry military think tank, collaborating new ideas to search for solutions to current challenges. The goal was to increase capabilities within the National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) and use collaborative information to solve real-world problems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

