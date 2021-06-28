Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210628-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 28, 2021) CNO visits OTCN

    210628-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 28, 2021) CNO visits OTCN

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday visits the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 28. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.29.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6713171
    VIRIN: 210628-N-TE695-0001
    Resolution: 2609x3261
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210628-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 28, 2021) CNO visits OTCN, by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief of Naval Operations
    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    OTCN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT