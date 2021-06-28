210628-N-TE695-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (June 28, 2021) CNO visits OTCN

Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday visits the Conning Officer Virtual Environment (COVE) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, June 28. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021
Location: NEWPORT, RI, US