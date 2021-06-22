Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defining my future: Airman faces adversity, instils tenacity

    

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Joseph Clark, 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, poses in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Eielson Air Force Base, June 22, 2021. Clark decided to join the military to provide a better life for his family and get away from Brooklyn, New York, to avoid criminal activity. He uses his experiences of when he first joined the military to promote a culture of being inclusive so everyone feels accepted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    

    resilience
    weapons
    80th AMU
    diversity and inclusion

