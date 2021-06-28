BOSTON (June 28, 2021) BOSTON (June 28, 2021) Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England headquarters for a staff engagement and commissioning ceremony, June 28. During the visit, Weber commissioned Haley Barravecchia as an Environmental Health Officer and spoke with medical recruiters on future readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 17:58
|Photo ID:
|6712556
|VIRIN:
|210628-N-KK576-0007
|Resolution:
|5659x3736
|Size:
|13.52 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visit to NTAG New England, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT