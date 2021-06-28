Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visit to NTAG New England

    Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visit to NTAG New England

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    BOSTON (June 28, 2021) BOSTON (June 28, 2021) Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visits Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England headquarters for a staff engagement and commissioning ceremony, June 28. During the visit, Weber commissioned Haley Barravecchia as an Environmental Health Officer and spoke with medical recruiters on future readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 17:58
    Photo ID: 6712556
    VIRIN: 210628-N-KK576-0007
    Resolution: 5659x3736
    Size: 13.52 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    Hometown: HOLLAND, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Naval Medical Forces Pacific visit to NTAG New England, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical

    TAGS

    Medical
    recruit
    Boston
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    NTAG New England

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT