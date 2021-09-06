Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preventing an Incident Before it Happens

    PETERSON AFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison observes National Safety Month every June. The risk assessment infographic gives step-by-step instructions on incident prevention. The goal of the observance is to garner enhanced safety awareness highlighting the various work, road and home hazards encountered in everyday life. Annual work center reviews and revisions of the risk assessment process can help keep it useful and fresh moving forward. When enjoying activities such as hiking, mountain climbing or camping, a well thought out plan can help prevent incidents before they happen. The U.S. Air Force Form 4437 is used for work related risk assessment, but is also useful for personal risk assessment. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 18:08
    Photo ID: 6712539
    VIRIN: 210609-F-IC495-1001
    Resolution: 2428x3300
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: PETERSON AFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preventing an Incident Before it Happens, by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Safety Month
    P-S GAR

