Preventing an Incident Before it Happens

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.-- Peterson-Schriever Garrison observes National Safety Month every June. The risk assessment infographic gives step-by-step instructions on incident prevention. The goal of the observance is to garner enhanced safety awareness highlighting the various work, road and home hazards encountered in everyday life. Annual work center reviews and revisions of the risk assessment process can help keep it useful and fresh moving forward. When enjoying activities such as hiking, mountain climbing or camping, a well thought out plan can help prevent incidents before they happen. The U.S. Air Force Form 4437 is used for work related risk assessment, but is also useful for personal risk assessment. (U.S. Space Force Graphic by Airman Aaron Edwards)

