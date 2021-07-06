USO provides comfort room at Yuma Proving Ground

The multi-room comfort area is a mix between a living room, game room, and kitchen. As students enter the space they will find a living room setup with a television and a coffee bar. The adjoining rooms have a foosball, Ping-Pong and pool table. The second living room has four play stations, a flat screen television and Wi-Fi.

