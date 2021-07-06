Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO provides comfort room at Yuma Proving Ground

    USO provides comfort room at Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The multi-room comfort area is a mix between a living room, game room, and kitchen. As students enter the space they will find a living room setup with a television and a coffee bar. The adjoining rooms have a foosball, Ping-Pong and pool table. The second living room has four play stations, a flat screen television and Wi-Fi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 16:33
    Photo ID: 6712331
    VIRIN: 210607-O-WH463-134
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO provides comfort room at Yuma Proving Ground, by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USO provides comfort room at Yuma Proving Ground

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Yuma Proving Ground
    YPG
    Military Free Fall School
    MFFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT