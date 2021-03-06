Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers student trainee heads to med school

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers student trainee Sophie McConkey stands in front of the Burns Harbor as it transits the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. on June 3, 2021. McConkey is an Industrial Hygienist-Intern with the Soo Area Office and is heading to medical school in the fall of 2021.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 09:39
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    USACE
    Detroit District
    Lake Superior State University
    LSSU

