Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern Fighter of the Week

    Wyvern Fighter of the Week

    AVIANO, ITALY

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Solares, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 56th Decentralized Maintenance Support (DMS) supervisor!
    Solares, a native from Arlington, Virginia, arrived in Italy five months ago, she the NCO in charge of the Helicopter Maintenance Unit (HMU) and Phase maintenance back shops, manages four Airmen. She tracked and processed 23 mission capable (MICAPS) in support of an Operation in Korea.
    Additionally, she is responsible for the tracking of all HMU MICAPS to support 5 HH-60 mission and provides the Maintenance Group Commander updates on the statuses of all MICAPS assets.
    Finally, Solares is working toward her Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management. She aspires to travel and one day complete a marathon.
    We appreciate everything you’re doing, SSgt. Solares, keep up the great work!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 08:07
    Photo ID: 6711440
    VIRIN: 210624-F-EZ112-7632
    Resolution: 6480x4319
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern Fighter of the Week, by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing
    LRS
    Excellence
    31st Logistics Readiness Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT