Meet our Wyvern Fighter of the Week: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jennifer Solares, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron, 56th Decentralized Maintenance Support (DMS) supervisor!

Solares, a native from Arlington, Virginia, arrived in Italy five months ago, she the NCO in charge of the Helicopter Maintenance Unit (HMU) and Phase maintenance back shops, manages four Airmen. She tracked and processed 23 mission capable (MICAPS) in support of an Operation in Korea.

Additionally, she is responsible for the tracking of all HMU MICAPS to support 5 HH-60 mission and provides the Maintenance Group Commander updates on the statuses of all MICAPS assets.

Finally, Solares is working toward her Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management. She aspires to travel and one day complete a marathon.

We appreciate everything you’re doing, SSgt. Solares, keep up the great work!

