Army Maj. Gloria Brown, Union III COMM-I with the communication provider, 54th Signal Battalion Soldiers, working together to streamline warfighter communication networks in the theater.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 10:37
|Photo ID:
|6710262
|VIRIN:
|210602-A-BE291-044
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.5 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
COMM-I Officers keep the signal strong in CENTCOM AOR
