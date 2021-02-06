Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMM-I Officers keep the signal strong in CENTCOM AOR

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    06.02.2021

    Photo by Capt. Yajaira Guzman 

    335th Signal Command (T) Provisional

    Army Maj. Gloria Brown, Union III COMM-I with the communication provider, 54th Signal Battalion Soldiers, working together to streamline warfighter communication networks in the theater.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMM-I Officers keep the signal strong in CENTCOM AOR, by CPT Yajaira Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

