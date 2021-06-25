RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 Comes to a Close

Participants of RED FLAG-Alaska stand together for a group on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 25, 2021 after completing the exercise. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

