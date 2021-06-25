Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 Comes to a Close

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Participants of RED FLAG-Alaska stand together for a group on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 25, 2021 after completing the exercise. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 20:09
    Photo ID: 6709899
    VIRIN: 210625-F-XA488-0005
    Resolution: 5107x3510
    Size: 9.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 Comes to a Close, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

