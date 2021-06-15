Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200th Military Police Command Hosts Detainee Operations Training Event

    200th Military Police Command Hosts Detainee Operations Training Event

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Andy Yoshimura 

    200th Military Police Command

    Speakers along with the host and commanding general of the 200th Military Police Command, Maj. Gen. John Hussey (right) sits as a panel answering questions on the importance of the relationship between the media and detainee operations during the Detainee Operations Training Event in Southbridge, Massachusetts. The 200th Military Police Command hosted the event inviting keynote speakers discussing past detainee operations and the opportunity to train Soldiers on future missions in detainee operations

    200th Military Police Command Hosts Detainee Operations Training Event

    200th MPCOM
    DOTE
    Detainee Operations Training Event
    DETOPS

