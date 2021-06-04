Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Keyport calls in ‘Huskies’ for Unmanned Undersea Vehicle research efforts

    SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    210406-N-AA999-001 SANTA MONTICA, Calif. (April 6, 2021) – University of Washington researchers prepare to deploy a Seaglider, a type of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, in the Santa Monica Basin. (Courtesy photo University of Washington)

