210406-N-AA999-001 SANTA MONTICA, Calif. (April 6, 2021) – University of Washington researchers prepare to deploy a Seaglider, a type of Unmanned Undersea Vehicle, in the Santa Monica Basin. (Courtesy photo University of Washington)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 19:24
|Photo ID:
|6709865
|VIRIN:
|210406-N-AA999-001
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|639.88 KB
|Location:
|SANTA MONICA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Keyport calls in ‘Huskies’ for Unmanned Undersea Vehicle research efforts, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT